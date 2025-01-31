VIP packages
Win a vacation for four to Austria goes Zrce
Four wins! That has always been the case and will be the motto for a group of four from July 19 to 22, 2025. The music festival Austria goes Zrce and the "Krone" are sending you to Croatia for a party vacation including VIP packages. Play along right here.
Let's be honest. Everyone knows the Austria goes Zrce music festival by now. And why? Because it's a mixture of beach vacation and party! From July 19 to 26, thousands of Austrians will once again gather on the legendary Zrce beach on the Croatian island of Pag, not far from the town of Novalja. And incredibly great acts will be traveling with them: RAF Camora, FiNCH, Ski Aggu, Tream, Harris & Ford, Brennan Heart, Die Edlseer, Die Draufgänger, Die Jungen Zillertaler and so many more. It's best to take a look at the full line-up right away and get your hands on the travel packages: austriagoeszrce.at.
Win a VIP package for 4 people
For the first part of the week, a group of four can look forward to something very special: the organizer and the "Krone" are sending you to Austria goes Zrce from 19 to 22 July - with everything that goes with it:
- 4-person premium apartment with pool (own arrival)
- 4x VIP ticket
- 4x party boat ticket
- 4x shuttle ticket (Novalja - Zrce - Novalja)
Simply enter in the form below why exactly your circle of friends should win, enter your details and you will be entered into the prize draw. You can play until Friday, February 21 (9 am).
