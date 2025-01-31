Win a vacation for four to Austria goes Zrce

Let's be honest. Everyone knows the Austria goes Zrce music festival by now. And why? Because it's a mixture of beach vacation and party! From July 19 to 26, thousands of Austrians will once again gather on the legendary Zrce beach on the Croatian island of Pag, not far from the town of Novalja. And incredibly great acts will be traveling with them: RAF Camora, FiNCH, Ski Aggu, Tream, Harris & Ford, Brennan Heart, Die Edlseer, Die Draufgänger, Die Jungen Zillertaler and so many more. It's best to take a look at the full line-up right away and get your hands on the travel packages: austriagoeszrce.at.