Shoe size 35! Carinthian looking for the perfect material

1.55 m and 52 kilos

Pia Schöffmann, the cousin of World Cup ace Sabine Payer, came 14th, while Jessica Pichelkastner was the best Carinthian in eleventh place. However, the flat slope doesn't really suit her at all due to her stature. "At 1.55 m and 52 kilos, I'm one of the smallest and lightest - there are few comparisons. I've been tinkering with my equipment for a long time recently in order to be fast again," says the 22-year-old, who celebrated her first European Cup victory in Folgaria (It) last year. On Sunday, she will try again with her new "weapons": at 1.80 m, the board is three centimetres longer than usual - and the "children's shoes" are an extra size 35.