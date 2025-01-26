Schröder is an ice hockey fan and animal lover

Schröder has spoken a lot about transfers and the squad in public in recent weeks. But what makes the 49-year-old German tick in his private life? The "Krone" asked. "The most important thing for me is respect for people. Being down to earth is also important to me. I'm also the type of person who likes to address things clearly. That's sometimes unpleasant, but it's better than holding certain things inside all the time," explained the 49-year-old, who is also interested in other things besides soccer.