Bulls boss in private

Schröder is an ice hockey fan and animal lover

Nachrichten
26.01.2025 09:00

In recent weeks, Salzburg's sporting director Rouven Schröder has often spoken in public about possible transfers or the Bulls' squad. The "Krone" knows what makes the 49-year-old tick in his private life. 

At the Bulls' morning training session yesterday, sporting director Rouven Schröder was an interested observer. He was only distracted by his phone, which rang more than once. No wonder, the transfer window is now entering the hot phase and Salzburg's squad planning is not yet complete. Both departures and new arrivals are still to come for the domestic runners-up.

Schröder has spoken a lot about transfers and the squad in public in recent weeks. But what makes the 49-year-old German tick in his private life? The "Krone" asked. "The most important thing for me is respect for people. Being down to earth is also important to me. I'm also the type of person who likes to address things clearly. That's sometimes unpleasant, but it's better than holding certain things inside all the time," explained the 49-year-old, who is also interested in other things besides soccer.

Schröder has two dogs at home. (Bild: FC Red Bull Salzburg – Fabian Weirather)
Schröder has two dogs at home.
(Bild: FC Red Bull Salzburg – Fabian Weirather)

 "Always by my side"
"Besides my family, which is very important to me, I'm fascinated by other sports. I'm particularly enthusiastic about ice hockey because there are a lot of players who have to do a lot to be successful," emphasized the Edmonton Oilers fan.

Animal documentaries and animals in general are also close to his heart: "We have two dogs at home who are a great enrichment to my life. No matter how good or bad things get, they always look forward to seeing me and are always by my side."

Schröder is very proud of his career so far: "It's nice to be rewarded for the work you put in. It was always clear to me that you have to work hard to achieve your goals."

