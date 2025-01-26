Lawyer clarifies
Where problems often arise with alimony
As reported, alimony payments can be a tiresome topic - especially when someone doesn't want to pay. Lawyer Simon Kapferer knows enough about such cases. In this interview, he provides some insights.
"Krone": Is it common for parents to disagree about maintenance payments?
Simon Kapferer: I know that it is often uncomplicated. Maintenance agreements can be concluded at the BH, which works very well as far as I have experienced. The cases that end up with a lawyer are usually cases where one parent refuses to pay. When it comes to spousal maintenance, separate arrangements can be made - such as a waiver of maintenance or an agreement on a fixed amount. This is not possible when it comes to child maintenance. This is because the child is legally entitled to the money, even if one parent manages it. Otherwise you would need permission from the guardianship court. The court has to check whether the agreement is in the best interests of the child. Nevertheless, agreements are probably also made without court approval. However, these are legally invalid.
Do recalculations have to be initiated specifically or does this happen automatically?
If you have been to the BH, then an agreement is usually made that the parent liable for maintenance must submit a payslip once a year. Otherwise you have to take action yourself. You need a reference point for this. The circumstances clause states that the maintenance payments must be adjusted or re-determined if circumstances have changed significantly. This assumption is based on the fact that the maintenance claim serves to provide for the existence of the spouse and must therefore always be adjusted. Case law assumes this to be the case if income has decreased or increased by eight to ten percent.
It is more difficult in the case of self-employed persons, as attempts are repeatedly made to use various tax tricks to reduce the assessment basis and thus the maintenance to be paid.
Simon Kapferer
How do you know when you need to initiate a recalculation? It becomes problematic if the other person does not submit their payslip. It becomes difficult with self-employed persons and income from abroad. Child maintenance must be done in non-contentious proceedings. The big advantage here is that the employer or social insurance provider is obliged to provide information. If the debtor refuses, the court can ask the employer or social insurance provider to disclose how much the person earns. It is more difficult with self-employed people because there are always attempts to use various tax tricks to reduce the assessment basis and thus the maintenance to be paid.
In your opinion, would it make sense to set up an office to automate these recalculations?
There is a court for this. But it doesn't do the recalculation automatically. An automatic recalculation would be a lot of administrative work. I also imagine it would be difficult in that I would then have to inform the authorities: Are we separated as parents or not (any more), has one of us paid for benefits in kind such as kindergarten or new skis and is therefore paying less this month, etc.? I therefore don't think this makes sense.
Do adult children also turn to you?
Yes, that happens again and again. What we also often have is so-called legal aid. If the children, who are of legal age, cannot afford it otherwise, a legal aid worker is appointed for them.
Child maintenance is still payable, for example, if the child is studying. Incidentally, this applies to all children, not just those of divorced parents.
Simon Kapferer
Until when do you receive maintenance payments?
In Austria, child maintenance is not tied to an age limit, but to the ability to support oneself. And this is where disputes can arise. Child maintenance is still payable, for example, if the child is studying. But they must be serious and determined students. If you change your studies frequently, this can no longer be said to be the case and the claim would then be forfeited. Incidentally, this applies to all children, not just those of divorced parents.
Under what circumstances is the child deprived of financial support?if it is capable of supporting itself or the parent does not earn anything.
What complications/disputes arise with regard to alimony?
If the income situation is not disclosed. Also: If I have a maintenance title, i.e. an agreement with the youth welfare office. Or I have obtained a court decision, then the basic maintenance obligation cannot become time-barred (applies for 30 years), but if I have a basic maintenance obligation and do not enforce it for three years and the other person does not pay, then I can no longer claim it retrospectively.
Where can an adult child go if the parent who is liable to pay maintenance does not want to pay?
To the court, there are office days there. You can apply for legal aid. This can also be done online, but not by email. There are also family advice centers that can help. The Tyrolean Bar Association also provides initial free legal advice every Tuesday - by appointment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
