Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hardly any public transport available

Heuriger in Neustift am Walde want a new bus route

Nachrichten
25.01.2025 19:00

Even now, die-hard Viennese Heurigen fans take the public transport journey to Neustift am Walde, even if it is like traveling halfway around the world. Many school locations would also benefit from a direct connection via Sievering to Grinzing.

0 Kommentare

Neustift am Walde in the north-western corner of Vienna is a wonderful wine tavern area, as wine tavern connoisseurs know. However, the almost rural atmosphere on the outskirts of the city is both a curse and a blessing: as idyllic as the location is, it is also overlooked by public transport. The local wine taverns no longer want to put up with this.

"You can't find a parking space by car"
Most guests already travel by public transport, despite the poor connections. "You can't find a parking space by car and nobody comes by bike either," says Thomas Huber, junior manager of Fuhrgassl-Huber, alluding to the controversial new cycle path on Krottenbachstraße. So the only option is the bus. And this is exactly where the problem lies, because it takes up to three times as long to get to the local tavern by public transport than by car.

FPÖ district party chairman Klemens Resch (left) and junior manager Thomas Huber from Heurigen Fuhrgassl-Huber are calling for a direct connection. (Bild: Tomschi Peter)
FPÖ district party chairman Klemens Resch (left) and junior manager Thomas Huber from Heurigen Fuhrgassl-Huber are calling for a direct connection.
(Bild: Tomschi Peter)

The solution would be a direct connection from Neustift via Sievering and Daringergasse to Grinzing, for which the FPÖ has been campaigning for years. Wiener Linien rejects this for planning and economic reasons.

"That would be a great benefit for us and the entire area," Huber is convinced. He already has to deal with a few problems as it is. "The way people go out has changed, guests come to satisfy their hunger and thirst and then leave again, the coziness has been lost," says the landlord. And for the surrounding eight (!) schools, such a cross-connection would only have advantages.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf