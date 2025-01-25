Heuriger in Neustift am Walde want a new bus route

"You can't find a parking space by car"

Most guests already travel by public transport, despite the poor connections. "You can't find a parking space by car and nobody comes by bike either," says Thomas Huber, junior manager of Fuhrgassl-Huber, alluding to the controversial new cycle path on Krottenbachstraße. So the only option is the bus. And this is exactly where the problem lies, because it takes up to three times as long to get to the local tavern by public transport than by car.