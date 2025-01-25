Gmünd Library
They have been there for the reading foxes for 30 years
The Gmünd library is celebrating a milestone birthday this year. A series of events starts with an "Open Day" at the beginning of February.
The Gmünd City Library has 30 years under its belt: the entire year is therefore dedicated to the motto "Gmünd Library from 1995 to 2025" - inviting you to numerous events and readings.
Steadily expanding
When it started, the library was still housed in a small room in the municipal office. "But that quickly became too small. We've been at home in the former fire station premises in Lodron Castle for a long time now," says librarian Gabriele Lagger.
30 years of voluntary work for the library
The Gmünd native, who worked as a caregiver for the elderly, has been part of the volunteer team of the municipality of Gmünd for 30 years. "We are a dynamic team of ten, all bookworms, and we all really enjoy what we do," says Lagger. The library, which houses 7500 books, is managed by Karin Lax-Steiner and her deputy Sylvia Petschar. In addition to the books, there are also numerous DVDs and CDs. "But that's only interesting for children," says the librarian. The great fear that audio books could compete with classic books has not materialized here. Lagger: "People love the old traditional book that fits in their handbag or rests on the bedside table in the evening." The rush is proof of this.
Thousands of bookworms visit the library
Marina Rupnig from the municipality: "The library attracts thousands of visitors every year. This includes 3300 adult readers, 2900 schoolchildren and around 300 visitors to the events. On February 5 from 10 a.m., the team invites you to an open day with a cozy get-together. The reading "When words learn to walk" will take place at 7 pm. On April 25, the literary kick-off will take place with a reading by Jo Schulz-Vobach, and on May 23, "Krone" columnist Gernot Kurz will be a guest with his satire "KurzSchlüsse". A children's hands-on reading and a literary full moon walk are also planned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.