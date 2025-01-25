They have been there for the reading foxes for 30 years

30 years of voluntary work for the library

The Gmünd native, who worked as a caregiver for the elderly, has been part of the volunteer team of the municipality of Gmünd for 30 years. "We are a dynamic team of ten, all bookworms, and we all really enjoy what we do," says Lagger. The library, which houses 7500 books, is managed by Karin Lax-Steiner and her deputy Sylvia Petschar. In addition to the books, there are also numerous DVDs and CDs. "But that's only interesting for children," says the librarian. The great fear that audio books could compete with classic books has not materialized here. Lagger: "People love the old traditional book that fits in their handbag or rests on the bedside table in the evening." The rush is proof of this.