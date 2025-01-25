Five dos and don’ts for the Graz Opera Redoute

Ball of the year today
Who goes first in the crowd? Who shakes hands first? Which faux pas should be avoided? Five "dos and don'ts" for the perfect evening at the Graz Opera Redoute.
The 2,500 tickets (250 euros each) are sold out, the list of celebrity guests is long and the opera house is opulently decorated in keeping with the motto "Moonstruck": The 24th Opernredoute opens on Saturday at 9 pm. 350 artists and 350 employees are involved.
What do you need to know to avoid slipping on the social floor? The "Krone" asked dance teachers Claudia Eichler and Cornelia Leban-Ibrakovic.
- The most important "do" on the opera redoubt: observe the dress code! "A long evening dress for the ladies and a tuxedo, tailcoat or gala uniform for the gentlemen," reminds Claudia Eichler.
- Shake hands: "You don't refuse an offered handshake," says Conny Leban-Ibrakovic. In principle, the gentleman greets the lady first, but she extends her hand first. Also important: "Introduce strangers!"
- Support and approach: According to Eichler, when things get tight, the man makes his way through the crowd. On the party steps, the woman can hook on to the right to avoid tripping on the dress.
- Dancing: Women can also ask men to dance - and it's best not to refuse. Don't leave your partner standing alone and be considerate of others!
- Spare shoes: If you arrive in high heels, you can leave a spare pair at the checkroom for late hours - a tip that both dance instructors recommend.
Make your arrival stress-free, don't rush, get into the mood slowly - then the evening can only be a good one.
Tipping is a token of appreciation for the staff who make sure the evening goes well. You should have some cash in your pocket for this.
- Let's move on to the "don'ts": In terms of fashion, there are a few: "Short socks, brown shoes, wristwatches, a black bow tie with a tuxedo, visible bra straps," Leban-Ibrakovic lists.
- Drinking directly from the beer bottle and holding the glass the wrong way: "You hold it by the stem," says Eichler.
- Jostling and spilling your drink: If things get tight at the opening or during the midnight interlude, don't get boisterous and, above all, empty drinks beforehand.
- Drinking too much: Otherwise it will be embarrassing the day after.
- Taking flower arrangements too early: "Not after the midnight performance, but only when the ball is really coming to an end," says Leban-Ibrakovic.
Economic factor Opera Redoute
Incidentally, the Opernredoute is also a significant factor for the local economy: the added value amounts to around 2.5 million euros. In addition to the suppliers, caterers and artists directly at the Redoute, retailers (for clothing and shoes), cab drivers, restaurants, hotels, hairdressers and make-up artists also benefit.
At the ball, 1000 bottles of Perrier-Jouët champagne, 700 bottles of sparkling wine and 3000 wines will be available, as well as 1500 sausages.
