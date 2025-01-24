Capitals extend the contracts of the coaching team

The timing seems unusual, but it is also a statement, a sign of confidence. While the Vienna Capitals team has to play five important games in the ICE Hockey League in nine days in the fight for tickets for the pre-play-offs, the club management is extending the contracts of the coaching staff around Head Coach Gerry Fleming. "Continuity is very important to us in the coaching position," emphasizes Sporting Director Christian Dolezal. He himself became head coach last season when the team parted company with Marc Habscheid after just twelve games.