Coach Fleming stays

Capitals extend the contracts of the coaching team

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 11:04

The Vienna Capitals are making a statement. In the midst of the battle for the pre-play-offs in the ICE Hockey League, the Kagran team has extended the contracts with its coaching staff for another season.

The Caps coaching staff: Fabian Scholz, Gerry Fleming, Bernhard Starkbaum (from left). (Bild: spusu Vienna Capitals/Aaron Margotti)
The Caps coaching staff: Fabian Scholz, Gerry Fleming, Bernhard Starkbaum (from left).
The timing seems unusual, but it is also a statement, a sign of confidence. While the Vienna Capitals team has to play five important games in the ICE Hockey League in nine days in the fight for tickets for the pre-play-offs, the club management is extending the contracts of the coaching staff around Head Coach Gerry Fleming. "Continuity is very important to us in the coaching position," emphasizes Sporting Director Christian Dolezal. He himself became head coach last season when the team parted company with Marc Habscheid after just twelve games.

Bernhard Starkbaum will take care of the Caps' goalies for another year. (Bild: BEN LEITNER)
Bernhard Starkbaum will take care of the Caps' goalies for another year.
"It fills me with pride to be part of the Caps organization again next season. We have a vision that we want to turn into reality with hard work," says head coach Gerry Fleming. By this, the Canadian means above all that better sporting times should return to Kagran. "We want to build a successful team together for this city and our fans."

Fabian Scholz will also be part of the coaching team again in the coming season. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Fabian Scholz will also be part of the coaching team again in the coming season.
Fleming wants to achieve this together with his assistant coach Fabian Scholz and goalkeeping coach Bernhard Starkbaum, both men with strong Caps DNA. "The three of them work extremely well together," says Dolezal. "Although Gerry has ultimate responsibility, he has a team-oriented style and involves Fabian and Bernhard in the decision-making process." And that for at least another season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Cerny
Felix Cerny
