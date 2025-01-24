The FPÖ asks: Social benefits – but for whom?

Here, the FPÖ took one side - all other parliamentary groups took the other. Andrea Haselwanter-Schneider (Liste Fritz), for example, said in response to Happ's speech: "Where I disagree with you is when you keep saying 'Our people'. The job of a city is to help those who can't help themselves. Of course there are a few who are resting in the social hammock, but there are just as many 'Daige' as there are immigrants."