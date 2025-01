Escaped from Ukraine – now for Austria at the European Championships

"I want to improve every year, so I'm going into the season with great expectations," says Wels karateka and European Championship silver medalist Lejla Topalovic, who starts the season on Friday in Paris at the Premier League tournament. This year, three new athletes will also be competing for Red-White-Red. In addition to Andrej Tvrdon, who originally comes from Slovakia but has lived in Austria for over ten years and therefore successfully applied for citizenship, two other athletes have now also been granted an Austrian passport.