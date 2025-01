“Winter sports will continue to contribute to value creation for a long time!”

"Krone": Mr. Seeber, the Kitzbühel race weekend is just around the corner and you are using the occasion to invite customers from all over the world to Tyrol. HTI stands for internationality and mobility, is globally active - what differences do you see between Europe and the USA, for example?

Anton Seeber: It is surprising how purposefully we operate outside of Europe and how complex some decision-making and official channels are organized in this country. For me, our plant in Utah, which went into operation in 2024, is a good example. We went into operation there after twelve months - from the purchase of the property.