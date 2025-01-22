Vorteilswelt
In Vienna's first district

Innviertel company founder buys Signa property

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 19:08

Will it have to close or will it stay open after all? In recent weeks, dark clouds have been gathering over the continued existence of the Bank Austria Kunstforum in Vienna. Since Wednesday, it has at least been clear who now owns the property, which also houses the Constitutional Court. A company founder from the Innviertel region struck.

0 Kommentare

The structured sales process for the property was launched in September 2024 and the sale will be made to the best bidder. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price - it was announced on Wednesday afternoon that the building at Renngasse 2 in Vienna had been sold as part of the bankruptcy proceedings of Signa Prime Selection AG.

Already the second Signa property for Josef Rainer
The address is a real Signa filet piece: the building not only houses the Bank Austria Kunstforum, but also the Constitutional Court. Who proved to be the best bidder in the sales process?

According to the "Presse", the new owner is JR Investment GmbH from Strobl. Behind it is the private foundation of Josef Rainer from Braunau, co-founder of automation specialist B&R in Eggelsberg, who had already secured a building from the Signa empire in 2023. This was the corner building on Kärntner Straße, where the Apple store is located.

In the wake of the mega-bankruptcy, more and more Signa properties are finding new owners. The large construction site on Mariahilfer Straße in Vienna for the originally planned Hedy Lamarr shopping center, for example, was secured by Viennese investor Geogr Stumpf in October 2024.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
