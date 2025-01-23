Home care on the sidelines: “Imbalance is growing”

"Care at home is also smarter for the economy"

"It is the wish of those affected to be cared for at home, and in most cases it is also economically smarter to offer care at home," Simma-Boyd emphasizes to the "Krone", yet politicians are not creating the conditions for this. The problem also lies in the fact that care at home - unlike nursing homes, for example - is a legal matter between the federal and state governments. The result is the confusion of administrative responsibilities and care providers that those affected know only too well.