Styrian music legends rewrite the lyrics to the Dachstein song

When the Graz bookseller and writer Jakob Dirnböck wrote the lines of the Dachsteinlied in 1844, he probably never thought that his text, which was declared the national anthem in 1929, would cause such a diplomatic uproar 181 years later. Of course, the current state and national borders would certainly have astonished the author. After all, the "Wendenland at the bed of the Sav'" and the vineyards in the Drav' valley are no longer part of "his" Steirerland.