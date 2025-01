It rained culinary stars for Vorarlberg

Sustainability was honored

The Green Star for sustainability was awarded to Felix Groß (Ernele, Hittisau), Manuel Hofmarcher (Rote Wand Stuben, Lech), Jeremias Riezler (Walserstuba, Riezlern), Jonathan Burger (Hirschen, Schwarzenberg) as well as Franziska Hiller (Schwanen, Bizau) and Michael Garcia-Lopez (Krone, Hittisau), who were also awarded a Bib Gourmand. The Bib Gourmand stands for "our best value for money" and is awarded to restaurants that impress with product quality, taste and moderate prices, regardless of the style of cuisine. Andrea Beck (Gufer55, Brand), Bernd Moosmann (Freigeist, Lustenau), Felix Groß (Ernele, Hittisau) and Felix Messner (Gasthof Adler, Schwarzenberg) also earned this award.