Making it easier for young refugees to find work

While many Styrian companies are desperately looking for employees, young men with a migrant background often find it difficult to gain a foothold in the labor market - despite their desire to work. In response to this situation, the Styrian Public Employment Service (AMS Steiermark) has launched a project together with the City of Graz to help men between the ages of 18 and 29 who have been granted asylum in the greater Graz area to enter working life.