New project in Graz
Making it easier for young refugees to find work
New employees for Styrian companies and integration of refugees in the labor market: a new project by AMS Styria and the City of Graz aims to help young men with a migrant background in Graz enter the world of work.
While many Styrian companies are desperately looking for employees, young men with a migrant background often find it difficult to gain a foothold in the labor market - despite their desire to work. In response to this situation, the Styrian Public Employment Service (AMS Steiermark) has launched a project together with the City of Graz to help men between the ages of 18 and 29 who have been granted asylum in the greater Graz area to enter working life.
"The project focuses on the central area of Graz, as this is where most of the target group live in Styria," says Veronika Hojak, Head of AMS Graz Ost. Around 600 men between the ages of 18 and 29 who are entitled to asylum are registered as unemployed with AMS Styria. Most of them, around 430, live in the greater Graz area.
Part of the wage costs are covered
The exclusive focus on men is due to the fact that they make up the majority of those entitled to asylum who are registered as unemployed and there has been no such offer specifically for men to date.
After a four-week preparatory phase in non-profit companies, at least 130 refugees are to gain work experience in the "Integrating talent" project or join commercial companies directly. In the first few months, some of the wage costs will be covered and the young men will receive ongoing advice and support.
The project is dedicated to getting young men entitled to asylum into the job market quickly.
Yvonne Popper-Piber, stellvertretende AMS-Landesgeschäftsführerin
"Added value for society"
"The project is dedicated to getting young men entitled to asylum into the labor market quickly. The non-profit employment in advance increases their career opportunities and also creates added value for society," says Deputy Managing Director of the AMS Yvonne Popper-Piber. Due to their history of flight, often difficult social environments and language barriers, the young men need a chance and support.
The project, which was launched in mid-December and is initially limited until the end of 2025, is already showing initial success: three asylum seekers have already found permanent jobs in the hotel industry and in logistics. "We are also supporting the employer side to ensure that the entry and long-term employment is successful," says Thomas Wychodil from the recruitment company alea & Partner involved.
Companies interested in this employment project can contact Nina Hofmann (alea & Partner) at nina.hoffmann@alea.email or by telephone on 0664/6200927.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
