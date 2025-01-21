Winter range: One in 24 almost with standard value!

Polestar only 5 percent below WLTP

The best result (in the sense of close to the standard value) this time was achieved by the Polestar 3, which in practice covered 531 kilometers with a full battery and was therefore only 29 kilometers (five percent) below the range specified by the manufacturer. The Tesla Model 3 also drove 531 kilometers on a single charge, which corresponds to a loss of range of 171 kilometers compared to the manufacturer's specification of 702 kilometers.