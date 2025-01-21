Up to 32% below WLTP
Winter range: One in 24 almost with standard value!
The range of electric cars usually deviates from the official figures even in summer - but even more so in winter. The latest winter test by the Norwegian automobile club NAF revealed huge differences between the 24 candidates.
The NAF organizes the "El Prix" test for electric cars once a year in winter conditions and once in summer. 24 current electric models from various manufacturers had to face the challenge at the same time and on the same route in temperatures around freezing point.
The start was just above sea level. After a course that led up to almost 1000 meters above sea level, the finish line was 770 meters above sea level.
Polestar only 5 percent below WLTP
The best result (in the sense of close to the standard value) this time was achieved by the Polestar 3, which in practice covered 531 kilometers with a full battery and was therefore only 29 kilometers (five percent) below the range specified by the manufacturer. The Tesla Model 3 also drove 531 kilometers on a single charge, which corresponds to a loss of range of 171 kilometers compared to the manufacturer's specification of 702 kilometers.
Other candidates with particularly high range losses were the VW ID.7 (-131 km/571 km WLTP), Audi Q6 e-tron (-135 km/616 km), Voyah Dream (-138 km/482 km) and Peugeot E-3008 (-163 km/510 km).
In addition to the Polestar, the Mini Countryman (-44 km/399 km), the BYD Tang (-48 km/530 km), the Mercedes-Benz G-Class (-62 km/443 km) and the Lotus Emeya (-64 km/500 km) are among the best in the "El Prix" ranking.
The ranges at a glance:
- Tesla Model 3: 503 (test) instead of 702 km (WLTP), -24%
- Audi Q6 e-tron: 481 instead of 616 km, -22%
- Porsche Taycan: 499 instead of 592 km, -16%
- Kia EV3: 499 instead of 590 km, -15%
- Polestar 3: 531 instead of 560 km, -5%
- VW ID.7 GTX Tourer: 440 instead of 571 km, -23%
- Lotus Emeya: 436 instead of 500 km, -13%
- Porsche Macan: 429 instead of 552 km, -22%
- Xpeng G6: 429 instead of 550 km, -22%
- Hyundai Ioniq 5: 436 instead of 546 km, -20%
- Hongqi EHS7: 452 instead of 540 km, -16%
- BYD Tang: 482 instead of 530 km, -9%
- Ford Explorer: 437 instead of 525 km, -17%
- Peugeot E-3008: 347 instead of 510 km, -32%
- NIO EL8: 412 instead of 503 km, -18%
- BYD Sealion 7: 436 instead of 502 km, -13%
- BYD Seal U: 421 instead of 500 km, -16%
- BMW i5 Touring: 392 instead of 497 km, -21%
- Peugeot E-5008: 361 instead of 488 km, -26%
- Voyah Dream: 344 instead of 482 km, -29%
- Volvo EX30: 371 instead of 472 km, -21%
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class: 381 instead of 443 km, -14%
- Smart #3: 346 instead of 415 km, -17%
- Mini Countryman: 355 instead of 399 km, -11%
