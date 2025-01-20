Autopsy and investigation in the Oberkappel case

An autopsy has been ordered

Although the case seems quite clear-cut, the investigation is still ongoing. "We have to be able to rule out the possibility that someone else was involved. There will be another expert opinion and the bodies will have to be autopsied," Reinhard Huemer-Steiner, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office, explained to the "Krone" newspaper. The autopsy should be completed by Tuesday at the latest. Further witnesses will also be questioned before a final report is drawn up.