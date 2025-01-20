“Unfortunately, Sturm’s chances are very slim”

Säumel already victorious once against Atalanta

He has a lot in common with Sturm coach Jürgen Säumel: "I played with him in the national team and against him with Rapid and also with Atalanta in Serie A," the 40-year-old explains. Säumel won the aforementioned duel in Italy 2:1 in front of his own fans in 2008. Garics: "Jürgen is a very correct and down-to-earth guy. I hope he has as great a career as a coach as he did as a player." On the Styrians' performance, he said: "The fact that the team is back at the top of the league this season after winning the double clearly speaks for them."