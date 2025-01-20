Before Atalanta - Sturm
“Unfortunately, Sturm’s chances are very slim”
Sturm face a showdown with Italy on Tuesday when they host Atalanta Bergamo. The 41-time ÖFB team player György Garics played two seasons for the "Bergamaschi" and also knows the current Sturm coach Jürgen Säumel as a teammate and opponent. Garics spoke to the "Krone" about the duel.
György Garics experienced two turbulent years in Bergamo: in the first, he really took off, "it almost led to a move to Inter Milan and Jose Mourinho." The legionnaire stayed - and experienced the downside of soccer: they were relegated in 2010 with almost the same team, but even looking back, Garics speaks highly of the club: "Everything there has a hand and foot, Atalanta is proof of what is possible with fewer resources."
He sees little light for Sturm at the Gewiss Stadium on Tuesday: "Atalanta are in great form, even though they recently suffered a setback against Napoli. As much as I would like to see Austrian soccer gain prestige in an international game like this, the chances for the Styrians are unfortunately very, very slim."
The head of "Padbol Austria" sees no real star in the Italian team: "The team is the star. Everyone knows their role." Not least thanks to the coach: "I played several games against Gian Piero Gasperini - I remember well how difficult it was to pass."
Cohesion has always been a hallmark of the people of Bergamo, and coronavirus has brought them even closer together. Garics: "Corona famously exploded in Europe four years ago. A nationwide survey recently revealed that Bergamo is the most liveable city in Italy."
Säumel already victorious once against Atalanta
He has a lot in common with Sturm coach Jürgen Säumel: "I played with him in the national team and against him with Rapid and also with Atalanta in Serie A," the 40-year-old explains. Säumel won the aforementioned duel in Italy 2:1 in front of his own fans in 2008. Garics: "Jürgen is a very correct and down-to-earth guy. I hope he has as great a career as a coach as he did as a player." On the Styrians' performance, he said: "The fact that the team is back at the top of the league this season after winning the double clearly speaks for them."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
