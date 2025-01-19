Alpinist froze to death 50 meters below Glockner summit

Helicopter could not take off

They hoped to be able to launch a helicopter at dawn. But the wind was too strong. The helicopter had to stay on the ground. Shortly after 10 a.m., the mountain rescuers finally reached the climber after a challenging ascent. She was lying lifeless in the place where her companion had left her. The woman was dead. The emergency services brought the body down to the valley. According to the medical examiner, the cause of death was probably frostbite.