Mountain drama in East Tyrol
Alpinist froze to death 50 meters below Glockner summit
A mountain drama occurred on Austria's highest peak on Saturday. A couple (33 and 36) got into mountain distress during the ascent. The woman could go no further. Her boyfriend tried to get help - but it came too late.
At around 6.45 a.m. on Saturday morning, the 36-year-old and his girlfriend (33) - both Austrians - set off on their challenging tour from Kals well equipped. The couple wanted to climb to the summit via the Stüdlgrat and then return via the Adlersruhe.
Couple reached their limits
However, the ascent was slow. The couple had technical difficulties and reached their physical limits. In the meantime, it was dark, but the climbers continued their tour. By midnight, however, it was no longer possible to continue. The woman was too exhausted. 50 meters below the summit, she was unable to continue.
According to the police, her companion then set off alone to the Adlersruhe to make an emergency call. The Kals Mountain Rescue Service was alerted, as was the Lienz Alpine Police. The emergency services set off that very night.
Helicopter could not take off
They hoped to be able to launch a helicopter at dawn. But the wind was too strong. The helicopter had to stay on the ground. Shortly after 10 a.m., the mountain rescuers finally reached the climber after a challenging ascent. She was lying lifeless in the place where her companion had left her. The woman was dead. The emergency services brought the body down to the valley. According to the medical examiner, the cause of death was probably frostbite.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
