Thought for parents

When everything fits at the clinic!

Nachrichten
20.01.2025 09:00

The company kindergarten is geared entirely to parents' working hours.

0 Kommentare

As modern as the medical services at Oberwart Clinic are, as comprehensive is the care for the little ones. In order to create optimal conditions for the staff, the company kindergarten keeps its doors open. "This pilot project is intended to make the clinic a more attractive place to work. As everyone can see, the little ones feel at home here," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, drawing a positive balance.

The other clinics of Gesundheit Burgenland could also have company kindergartens. According to Doskozil, the offer is one of the measures designed to give the Burgenland locations a competitive advantage when it comes to recruiting highly qualified staff. With success: contrary to the national trend, the nursing positions in the clinics are full and more and more top-class doctors are starting their careers in Burgenland. The compatibility of family and career is a priority.

"Childcare in the company kindergarten is adapted to the needs of the staff and is based on the working hours of the parents in the clinic," explains Doskozil. In an age-extended kindergarten group, children from the age of 1.5 until they start school are looked after by two teachers and an assistant. 

