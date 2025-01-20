When everything fits at the clinic!

The other clinics of Gesundheit Burgenland could also have company kindergartens. According to Doskozil, the offer is one of the measures designed to give the Burgenland locations a competitive advantage when it comes to recruiting highly qualified staff. With success: contrary to the national trend, the nursing positions in the clinics are full and more and more top-class doctors are starting their careers in Burgenland. The compatibility of family and career is a priority.