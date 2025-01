Gold and bronze for Müller and N. Gleirscher

0.055 seconds

The top four had already taken their final positions after run one. Müller, who was crowned European champion in Igls last year, finally won 0.055 seconds ahead of Langenhan and 0.101 ahead of Nico Gleirscher. Kindl was 0.122 seconds short of a medal. On Saturday, Red-White-Red had won gold in the women's doubles with Selina Egle/Lara Kipp and silver and bronze in the men's doubles with Juri Gatt/Riccardo Schöpf, Yannick Müller/Armin Frauscher and in the women's singles with Madeleine Egle and Lisa Schulte.