The FPÖ makes the world the way it likes it

Journalist reprimanded

And last but not least, there is the head of the FPOÖ, Manfred Haimbuchner, who openly announced during the national election campaign: "Under a liberal Chancellor Kickl, some people will learn how to behave again: from journalists to Islamists." Haimbuchner then provided a foretaste of what this could mean shortly after the election. In an interim press conference on the second black-blue legislative period in Upper Austria, he reprimanded an impeccable APA journalist by disparaging her question about the atmospheric sensitivities between the ÖVP and FPÖ as "soap opera-like" and accusing her of unprofessionalism.