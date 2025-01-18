Murderer asked for directions before fatal shots

Pastor witnessed the escape

"We saw someone frantically running out of the house upstairs and driving away very quickly in a car," recalls organist Erwin Schlager (44), who was standing outside the church chatting with the priest and choirmaster after the early mass. They had no idea that they had seen a suspected murderer speeding away in a green Suzuki, believing that the man was in a hurry for an important reason, that perhaps something had happened somewhere and he had to get there. The Suzuki sped through the village in the direction of Neustift im Mühlkreis and the nearby Bavarian border, beyond which he lives in the first village - Gottsdorf.