Coach after victory: “I have real anger in my stomach”

"We always have a very thin squad anyway, but we currently have eight outfield players available. It's like a table tennis team," continues the 53-year-old successful coach, who has to fill in with assistant coach Manuel Gierlinger during sessions due to the small number of players. "Sometimes I stand in at cover to help out, but that can't be the case," says Vunjak, who doesn't think it makes much sense to fill out his squad with talent from the Future Team.