USA prepares for record deportations

Return is often a traumatic experience

For the deportees, returning to Mexico is often a traumatic experience. "Many don't know where to go. They often end up in Tijuana in the middle of the night, with no direction, no contacts and great uncertainty," explained the administrator. The situation is particularly problematic for families with children, who could be increasingly affected in the future according to Trump's announcements. "The emotional strain is enormous. They feel abandoned, don't know how to shape their future and are faced with a completely unknown environment."