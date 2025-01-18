How the Vienna election is proceeding at lightning speed

Exactly 1,127,929 Viennese were eligible to vote in the National Council elections in September 2024. This time, however, there will be more in the election on April 27 - that much is already certain. This is because non-Austrian EU citizens with their main place of residence in Vienna will also be able to vote and stand as candidates in the district representation elections in the 23 districts. The prerequisite for this is registration in the electoral register, which is done ex officio in Vienna. The requested polling cards will then be issued at the end of March. The city is currently assuming a similarly high number of polling cards as in the last National Council election.