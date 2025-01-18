Only 99 days left
How the Vienna election is proceeding at lightning speed
The Vienna elections have been brought forward at short notice. But while the city hall parties have long been in campaign mode, the ballot on April 27 will once again be a logistical challenge for the city - preparations are already underway.
Vienna is voting five months earlier than expected. A rush job that not only puts pressure on the parties, but also turns the organization upside down. From the election workers to the polling stations to the postal votes, everything has to be organized on time. But is this even possible in just 98 days?
"The city is prepared for elections at all times"
The office of the responsible city councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky (SPÖ) says: "The city of Vienna is prepared to hold elections at any time." Nevertheless, there was great surprise after the announcement by Mayor Ludwig. The deadline is just 14 weeks away - the deadline has already been set. The deadline this time is expected to be January 28. The electoral roll must be published and available for inspection from the 21st to the 30th day after the deadline. The nominations must then be received just under two months before election day.
1.13 million
Viennese were eligible to vote in the last municipal elections in 2020. There are no exact figures for this year yet.
Exactly 1,127,929 Viennese were eligible to vote in the National Council elections in September 2024. This time, however, there will be more in the election on April 27 - that much is already certain. This is because non-Austrian EU citizens with their main place of residence in Vienna will also be able to vote and stand as candidates in the district representation elections in the 23 districts. The prerequisite for this is registration in the electoral register, which is done ex officio in Vienna. The requested polling cards will then be issued at the end of March. The city is currently assuming a similarly high number of polling cards as in the last National Council election.
Who can vote in the Vienna elections?
All Austrian citizens who are at least 16 years old on election day, who are not excluded from the right to vote and who have their main place of residence in Vienna; in the district representation elections in the 23 districts, citizens who are citizens of a member state of the European Union and otherwise meet the other requirements mentioned are also entitled to vote.
A total of 1499 polling stations were available for the last ballot four months ago. All polling stations will once again be barrier-free. However, some polling stations also had to be relocated. The staff will once again primarily be employees of the City of Vienna. In addition, assessors appointed by the political parties will also be on duty in the district electoral authorities. Including election Sunday and the following days, around 13,000 people (City of Vienna employees, assessors, trusted representatives, etc.) will be on duty.
What will be elected on April 27, 2025?
In the municipal council elections, the 100 members of the Vienna City Council will once again be elected. In the district representation elections taking place at the same time, the district representatives of the 23 districts will be elected - each for a term of 5 years.
Around 2400 voting booths, 1100 ballot boxes, 3200 tables, 5800 chairs, 170 partition walls and 20 ramps are needed. The new election application will be submitted to the municipal council as early as next Tuesday. At the same time, the final points of the government agreement will be dealt with at special meetings of the municipal council and provincial parliament. Those entitled to vote will receive official election information with the address of the polling station and other important information around two weeks before election day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
