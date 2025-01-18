Magdalena Neumann
15-year-old leader dreams of FC Bayern Munich
Magdalena Neumann leads the "Krone" poll. The Spittal kicker is also strong on the ice. And dreams of Bayern Munich.
That came as a surprise! The Carinthian Magdalena Neumann leads the ranking in the first interim results of the "Krone" footballer poll. At just 15 years old, she is the youngest leader of all time. "I didn't even know there was such an election. I have no idea who is voting for me," grins Magdalena, who has been playing for Carinthians Spittal in the 2nd division since the summer. They are delighted with her there. "She's as quick as an arrow, quickly got used to the level and quickly earned herself a regular place," says Spittal sports boss Thomas Fian.
Nine games, one goal
In the current season, the midfielder has made nine appearances and scored one goal. Last fall, she trained with Swedish fourth-division club Ängelholms. "My cousin Johannes, who plays ice hockey for Rögle U20, arranged it," says Magda, who chases the puck herself in winter and plays for Paternion. She leads the scorers' list in the Carinthian women's league with eleven goals and seven assists. "But if I had to choose, I'd always go for soccer," she clarifies.
And she has big plans! "I would like to play in the first division. Also abroad and in the national team. Bayern Munich would be a goal!" No wonder, since her idol Kathi Naschenweng plays there. "She was at the national school league final in Faak, we took a photo there," beams the Feistritz native. After Stefanie Großgasteiger from East Tyrol, she would be the second from the Spittal talent factory to secure the title of Footballer of the Year. Großgasteiger prevailed in 2020 and is now in sixth place in the service of Sturm Graz.
