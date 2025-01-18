15-year-old leader dreams of FC Bayern Munich

That came as a surprise! The Carinthian Magdalena Neumann leads the ranking in the first interim results of the "Krone" footballer poll. At just 15 years old, she is the youngest leader of all time. "I didn't even know there was such an election. I have no idea who is voting for me," grins Magdalena, who has been playing for Carinthians Spittal in the 2nd division since the summer. They are delighted with her there. "She's as quick as an arrow, quickly got used to the level and quickly earned herself a regular place," says Spittal sports boss Thomas Fian.