Winter sums of money
A million for every touch of the ball
Top clubs are pumping huge sums into their squads this winter. Al Hilal let Neymar go, and City striker Erling Haaland received a new monster fee.
As soon as the transfer window opened in January, the madness in soccer took its course
Manchester City, for example, reacted to the crisis and secured the services of Frankfurt goalkeeper Omar Marmoush (25), who has been in over-form recently, scoring 20 goals and providing 14 assists in all competitions.
Speaking of City: The "Skyblues" dug deep into their pockets once again and extended the contract of star striker Erling Haaland until 2034. As reported by "The Athletic", it is said to be one of the most lucrative athlete contracts of all time, with the Norwegian receiving 50 million per year.
Millions for doing nothing
But Neymar has the best working paper. For doing nothing. The Brazilian tore his cruciate ligament shortly after joining Al Hilal, played just 42 minutes for the Saudis in 2024 - and was paid 101 million euros! That equated to 1.1 mil per touch. Which is why the sheikh's club has now pulled the brakes and not named the 32-year-old (contract expires in the summer) for the spring season. "Neymar is no longer at the level we are used to. Things have unfortunately become difficult for him," said coach Jorge Jesus.
Marcus Rashford fell out of favor with Manchester United and neo-coach Ruben Amorim.
Dortmund have their nose in front
The 60-time England team goalscorer is said to be on the verge of a move to Dortmund. Barcelona and Milan have also entered the poker game. The rumored transfer fee is 60 million euros and his annual salary is 15 million euros. Speaking of Dortmund: Borussia also lost yesterday in Frankfurt without Sabitzer (substitute), and the sacking of coach Sahin is getting ever closer.
