A million for every touch of the ball

Millions for doing nothing

But Neymar has the best working paper. For doing nothing. The Brazilian tore his cruciate ligament shortly after joining Al Hilal, played just 42 minutes for the Saudis in 2024 - and was paid 101 million euros! That equated to 1.1 mil per touch. Which is why the sheikh's club has now pulled the brakes and not named the 32-year-old (contract expires in the summer) for the spring season. "Neymar is no longer at the level we are used to. Things have unfortunately become difficult for him," said coach Jorge Jesus.