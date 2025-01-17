At home for the title! “Who knows how long I’ll play”

Mr. Lanegger-Rest, as Momo is known after marrying his wife Katharina last year, will also be competing for the Cup title in the Graz Sportpark on Saturday. "I've played in completely different halls in Graz," the guard gloomily recalls of the "small Union Hall". Even though Lanegger is at home north of Vienna, the Final Four at the Sportpark is still special. Moritz is now a family man and plays in front of his family, who live in Graz. "Even if it's late and not everyone can be there. But I'm proud that my daughter can still see me play. Who knows how long I'll be doing this."