Young bulls start test series with a draw

"Have to become more efficient"

The opening test concludes the first third of the training camp. Immediately afterwards, the young Salzburgers will host Real Madrid U19s on Wednesday, 22 January as part of the second trial gala. Coach Daniel Beichler summed up: "The game showed us a few things we need to work on, and we're right in the middle of it. Namely how we finish off attacks, we need to become more efficient in that area. Nevertheless, the result is not the most important thing. The decisive factor is how the lads performed - they did really well!"