The dispute over the Styrian national anthem escalates

Carinthian Slovenes also criticize FPÖ plans

The Council of Carinthian Slovenes was also critical of the FPÖ's plans in Styria. "Governor Mario Kunasek has recently put his foot in several paws with his statements regarding the Styrian anthem," it said on its website. On the one hand, Kunasek lacked the necessary two-thirds majority in parliament to elevate the anthem to constitutional status; on the other hand, the issue of the state border in the Bad Radkersburg - Spielfeld - Eibiswald area has long been regulated in Article 5 of the Austrian State Treaty since 1955. "According to this, the Drava flows through Slovenia and not through Styria," said the Council.