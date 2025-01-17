ORF premiere
Silvia Schneider presents the Opera Ball for the first time
When it's "Alles Walzer" again at the Vienna Opera Ball on February 27, she will be there live for the first time for ORF: Silvia Schneider.
There is a new addition to the ORF presenting team this year: Silvia Schneider will be hosting the evening for the first time. She will be reporting from the Red Carpet with interviews.
Schneider joins the Opera Ball team
It is not yet known what Schneider will be wearing at the Ball of Balls. But she will certainly leave nothing to chance. After all, the 42-year-old has always relied on her own breathtaking creations in recent years.
Schneider can look forward to a well-rehearsed ORF team for her debut as host of the Opera Ball. Just like last year, Mirjam Weichselbraun and andi Knoll will host the evening.
Teresa Vogl and Marion Benda, who made her debut at last year's Opera Ball, will also be back this year. Karl Hohenlohe and Christoph Wagner-Trenkwitz will once again provide the trenchant commentary. And the day after the ball, Lilian Klebow will be back again with the backstage program "Alles Opernball".
Opera Ball in the spirit of Johann Strauss
The Opera Ball on February 27 is all about Johann Strauss. To pay tribute to the 200th birthday of the Waltz King, the opening of the 67th edition of the festival will feature almost exclusively works by the composer. "This also fits in with the Opera Ball," says Opera Director Bogdan Roščić.
The singers will be Nadine Sierra, Juan Diego Flórez, Maria Nazarova and Daniel Jenz. The program includes the "Csárdás" from "Ritter Pásman", the waltz "Frühlingsstimmen" and "Alle maskiert" from "Eine Nacht in Venedig".
In a new creation by Martin Schläpfer, ballet director and chief choreographer of the Vienna State Ballet, the Vienna State Ballet will also dance the "Kaiserwalzer".
Support for "Austria helps Austria"
This year, the Opera Ball will once again set an example for social responsibility: The purchase of tickets (surcharge of 35 euros per ticket) and consumption at the ball (ten percent surcharge on catering sales) will once again support "Österreich hilft Österreich". "That adds up to an impressive six-figure sum," says the director.
