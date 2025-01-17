Threatened with a wimp image:
20 years of fear of failure despite a dream career
Volleyball legionnaire Philipp Kroiss from Enns was always accompanied by enormous doubts despite a fabulous career with 173 international matches and stops in France and Romania. Especially as he would have been labeled a wimp in the past if he had gone to a mental coach. Now he wants to help other athletes!
His career sounds like something out of a storybook. In 20 professional years, he played 173 international volleyball matches and was under contract with top teams in France, Romania, Switzerland and Belgium: Philipp Kroiss from Enns! Nevertheless, the 36-year-old libero, who currently plays in France's second division and will challenge third-placed Martigues tomorrow, says of his impressive CV: "I've had a real fear of failure all these years!"
"Everyone thought I was the rock of the team"
This had even led to the point where he could hardly sleep before games and wished he'd never get the ball in matches. It was only thanks to his acting talent and additional training that he was able to cover up his inner insecurity.
Now he has gone public with it. "I've been getting surprised messages lately, everyone thought I was a rock!" Which was never the case - becoming a mental coach was frowned upon in his youth, the talent would have been labeled a wimp.
Active network on LinkedIn
"That's why I started taking an interest in mental topics when I was 16 and want to pass this on to others," says the former philosophy student, who now works as a mental coach alongside his active career and also shares his expertise on the LinkedIn business platform.
As a result, the likeable Upper Austrian is attracting more and more profiles that resemble his mental past. He also works with female and male super talents from Austria. In the future, however, he plans to set up camp in France. Not least because he has been in a relationship with his French girlfriend Anäis for four years, who is the anchor in his sporting world full of fears of failure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
