Coach Ales Pajovic: “It doesn’t look good”

Coach Ales Pajovic is satisfied after the second victory in the second World Cup preliminary round match against Qatar. However, the ÖHB team received further bad news. After Janko Bozovic, Boris Zivkovic of all players is in danger of being ruled out for the rest of the World Cup with a shoulder injury. "It doesn't look good," says Pajovic, who hopes that an examination will bring a positive turnaround after all.