Schnöll as minister? “I rule that out”

The first austerity package is in place, as are the basic outlines for the budget. The negotiations for a blue-black government in Vienna are progressing rapidly. Only the list of ministers has not yet been finalized. The ÖVP in particular is currently looking for candidates who can imagine the unfamiliar role of junior partner in the government. There are some in the federal party who would like to have Salzburg's deputy governor and not-yet-crown prince Stefan Schnöll as a minister, according to reports in Vienna.