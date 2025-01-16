Carinthian ski aces far away from glorious times

Felix Hacker (30 percent): The athlete from Lavanttal raced into the points in his three World Cup appearances this year. He even finished 14th in the super-G in Bormio, but is currently competing in the European Cup, where he leads the overall standings. In Kitzbühel and Garmisch, he will be back in the "concert of the greats". But the World Cup course would suit him. Last year, he celebrated his first European Cup victory in the Super-G there.