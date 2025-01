First responders took baby, mother trapped

The 28-year-old mother was driving with her eight-month-old daughter. The woman was trapped in the crash, but the baby, who was also appropriately secured in the back seat, was freed relatively easily by the first responders, as fire department spokesman Stefan Mayer told the "Krone" newspaper. The Florianis then secured the car with German license plates against a possible further crash and began to gain access to the driver using the hydraulic rescue equipment.