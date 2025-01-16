Krone winners meet ÖSV ski jumping stars

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
16.01.2025 15:00

As part of the Volksbank Upwind Week at the Museumsquartier in Vienna, the winners of the Krone competition were able to look forward to a very special experience. In a relaxed and exclusive atmosphere, they had the unique opportunity to meet the ÖSV ski jumping stars, including Michael Hayböck, Jan Hörl, Daniel Huber, Stefan Kraft and Maximilian Ortner, in person.

Over lunch together, the ski jumping stars gave exciting insights into the world of top-class sport, in particular talking about their successes in the Four Hills Tournament, competition procedures and personal rituals. The winners were impressed by the athletes' down-to-earth attitude and authenticity.

This is the Volksbank Upwind Week
The Volksbank Upwind Week, which runs until January 17 from 12:00 to 18:00 at the Museumsquartier, offers sports enthusiasts a wide range of activities with free admission. Numerous program highlights and attractions await visitors in the "Aufwind Village" in the inner courtyard of the MuseumsQuartier. Everyone can experience that real skiing feeling on the ski roll slope simulator, regardless of the weather and snow conditions. Other sports activities such as table tennis, high jump and long jump, slackline, basketball and giant darts provide plenty of variety.

A children's station with face painting, a painting and handicraft station, DIY bag printing and a race number design competition invite children to take part. The winning design will even be produced and worn at the women's ski jumping competition in Hinzenbach. Further details about the program can be found here

