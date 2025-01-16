Volksbank Upwind Week
Krone winners meet ÖSV ski jumping stars
As part of the Volksbank Upwind Week at the Museumsquartier in Vienna, the winners of the Krone competition were able to look forward to a very special experience. In a relaxed and exclusive atmosphere, they had the unique opportunity to meet the ÖSV ski jumping stars, including Michael Hayböck, Jan Hörl, Daniel Huber, Stefan Kraft and Maximilian Ortner, in person.
Over lunch together, the ski jumping stars gave exciting insights into the world of top-class sport, in particular talking about their successes in the Four Hills Tournament, competition procedures and personal rituals. The winners were impressed by the athletes' down-to-earth attitude and authenticity.
This is the Volksbank Upwind Week
The Volksbank Upwind Week, which runs until January 17 from 12:00 to 18:00 at the Museumsquartier, offers sports enthusiasts a wide range of activities with free admission. Numerous program highlights and attractions await visitors in the "Aufwind Village" in the inner courtyard of the MuseumsQuartier. Everyone can experience that real skiing feeling on the ski roll slope simulator, regardless of the weather and snow conditions. Other sports activities such as table tennis, high jump and long jump, slackline, basketball and giant darts provide plenty of variety.
A children's station with face painting, a painting and handicraft station, DIY bag printing and a race number design competition invite children to take part. The winning design will even be produced and worn at the women's ski jumping competition in Hinzenbach. Further details about the program can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.