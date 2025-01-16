Krone winners meet ÖSV ski jumping stars

This is the Volksbank Upwind Week

The Volksbank Upwind Week, which runs until January 17 from 12:00 to 18:00 at the Museumsquartier, offers sports enthusiasts a wide range of activities with free admission. Numerous program highlights and attractions await visitors in the "Aufwind Village" in the inner courtyard of the MuseumsQuartier. Everyone can experience that real skiing feeling on the ski roll slope simulator, regardless of the weather and snow conditions. Other sports activities such as table tennis, high jump and long jump, slackline, basketball and giant darts provide plenty of variety.