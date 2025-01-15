Turmoil over blue regulars’ table: ÖVP now reacts

FPÖ general wants to calm the waters

It is understandable that there are personal animosities, said FPÖ General Secretary Christian Hafenecker at a press conference. He tried to calm the waters in view of the current coalition negotiations, especially with regard to the statements about the People's Party. He was certain that similar statements would probably also be made at meetings of ÖVP politicians. "I can't blame anyone for making statements in intimate circles," he said. "That's exactly what happens with the ÖVP." It was important for all parties not to torpedo the government project, he said, speaking out against "petty squabbling".