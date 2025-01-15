Volkswagen celebrates ID.7 for range record

According to VW, this is primarily due to the strong aerodynamics and the ultra-modern drive system. The Cd value is 0.23 (depending on equipment). The electric motor called "APP550" is integrated into the rear axle and develops a maximum torque of 545 Nm. The WLTP consumption is specified as between 14.0 and 18.6 kWh/100 km. If required, 100 km/h can be reached from a standstill in just 6.6 seconds. With a DC charging capacity of up to 200 kW, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in a remarkable 26 minutes, and you can "fill up" with energy for up to 244 kilometers in just 10 minutes.