Accidental find: carnivorous worm species discovered
Three species of carnivorous whirlpool worms have been discovered in Austria. As the Haus des Meeres announced on Wednesday, a chance discovery in the Australian facility led to the discovery of the species "Caenoplana variegata" for the first time. The species mainly finds its way to Europe via the plant trade.
An investigation in collaboration with the Bavarian State Collection of Zoology in Munich has already confirmed this first evidence in the form of three species from the genus of so-called land planarians for Austria.
Spread possible through plant trade
According to the information, the carnivorous whirlworms mainly reach Europe via the plant trade and are increasingly spreading there. Their toxic slime protects them from predators, while their prey such as maggots, snails and earthworms play a crucial role in a healthy soil ecosystem.
Land planarians also appear to be quite tough, as their body fragments can be turned into complete animals due to their ability to regenerate. And their special digestive system even allows them to decompose prey outside their bodies, as reported by the House of the Sea.
Species and environmental protection begins on our own doorstep. It is our responsibility to preserve our native flora and fauna.
Jeff Schreiner, Zoodirektor vom Haus des Meeres
"Species and environmental protection begins on our own doorstep. It is our responsibility to preserve the native flora and fauna - because many things migrate or die out without us noticing," emphasized Jeff Schreiner, the new zoo director of Haus des Meeres. A "citizen science project" has been launched to monitor and contain the spread of planaria. Suspicious sightings of these planarians are to be reported by e-mail with a photo and location.
