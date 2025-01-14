FPÖ regulars’ table comments now trigger political dispute

FPÖ side-swipes at ÖVP and EU

The ÖVP should "actually be banned from government and sent to the opposition bench", said Tschank according to the daily newspaper "Standard", which published some of the recordings made by the French journalists. And: "The ÖVP is of course in a pitiful state. It is power-hungry and naturally wants to remain in its positions." The elected representatives also spoke out against the EU: "Actually, we should leave anyway", but according to Stefan, this is "not a real option", despite the supposed surveillance measures and restrictions on freedom of expression in the EU. However, we must "join forces with others and stand up against it".