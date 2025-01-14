French listened in
FPÖ regulars’ table comments now trigger political dispute
Statements made by two blue members of the National Council at an FPÖ regulars' table in Vienna-Simmering have triggered a fierce political dispute. For example, the state of the potential coalition partner ÖVP was described as "pathetic". The EU also came off badly. A piquant fact: journalists from the French public broadcaster, "France Télévisions", secretly recorded the talks. Sharp criticism of the Freedom Party has already come from the SPÖ and the Greens.
The focus is on Harald Stefan and Markus Tschank. The regulars' table took place on January 8. On that day, the ÖVP announced that it would accept the Blue Party's invitation to discuss a joint government.
FPÖ side-swipes at ÖVP and EU
The ÖVP should "actually be banned from government and sent to the opposition bench", said Tschank according to the daily newspaper "Standard", which published some of the recordings made by the French journalists. And: "The ÖVP is of course in a pitiful state. It is power-hungry and naturally wants to remain in its positions." The elected representatives also spoke out against the EU: "Actually, we should leave anyway", but according to Stefan, this is "not a real option", despite the supposed surveillance measures and restrictions on freedom of expression in the EU. However, we must "join forces with others and stand up against it".
Migrants are "rabble"
There were equally harsh words against migrants. In Afghanistan, people are "sent to the countryside" if they behave "stupidly" in a city, Stefan is quoted as saying. "There are regional tribal chiefs there. And they have it halfway under control." If someone still doesn't "track", they are sent to Europe - according to Stefan, you only get the "last rabble" here.
FPÖ speaks of stylistic device
After the article was published, the press office of the FPÖ club said that the wording at the regulars' table was somewhat exaggerated. However, the public would be able to correctly classify the statements and stylistic devices of such an event. They also referred to the daily reporting on crime and EU legislation, among other things, which would meet with a lack of understanding among the population.
"Stasi methods": Freedom Party takes sharp aim at "Standard"
The regional party secretary of the FPÖ Vienna, Lukas Brucker, criticized the secret recordings. "If left-wing media were to encourage the illegal Stasi methods of third parties by using the material, this would be the absolute low point of journalism in this country and should have serious consequences."
Vienna's FPÖ chairman Dominik Nepp was obviously also not happy with the daily newspaper's report. "5 good years, when this 'shit paper' is finally over", he wrote on X in reference to the FPÖ's National Council election campaign, followed by the hashtag "#presseförderungnurnochfürechtequalitätsmedien".
Criticism from the SPÖ and the Greens
Sharp criticism of the Freedom Party came from the SPÖ and the Greens. SPÖ Federal Managing Director Klaus Seltenheim said that the FPÖ shows "its true face, dripping with hatred and aggression" when it feels unobserved. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and ÖVP leader Christian Stocker must now take a clear stance, Seltenheim demanded. He once again criticized the ÖVP for having "paved the way for Kickl to become chancellor with their 180-degree turn".
Federal Green Party spokesman Werner Kogler said that it was no longer enough for the FPÖ to "look for their ideological role model in a democratically hollowed-out neighboring country like Hungary. Now they are building bridges to the Islamist Taliban terror princes, who are covering Afghanistan with indescribable violence and chaos and making life a real hell for women with the most brutal oppression."
Kogler demands clarification from ÖVP
He also accused the FPÖ of pursuing the goal of forcing Austria to leave the EU. The ÖVP must clarify "as the original 'European party'" what it intends to do.
