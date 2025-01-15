Schröder: “Only one player is indispensable”

Stephan and I said when I took over that we would look at the three and a half weeks together. Stephan had of course already gathered impressions beforehand, but deliberately left me alone with them. And that was important for me. It was clear to us that we would get together after the games in December and put everything on the table. The most important thing for us was to make the decision in the interests of the club, because the club is the most valuable asset. It was also important to us that we were fully committed to the team at the start of preparations. We knew that the fall didn't go the way we wanted it to and that failures in the new year would have made us much less resilient to stress. In the end, it was clear to us that we wanted a new input.