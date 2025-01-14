All-rounder coming?
Almost sold out: Sturm fans eager for the start
Still without a new signing, Sturm are preparing for the start of the season next week in Catez, Slovenia, until Friday. According to Italian media, the transfer of Juve talent Comenencia is becoming more concrete. Encouragingly, the fans of the Blacks are already storming the stadiums again despite the cold.
The search for a new goal scorer is in full swing at Sturm, but not only that: "We are keeping our eyes open," replied coach Jürgen Säumel at the Spain camp when asked whether the defense would also be upgraded following the departure of Jusuf Gazibegovic. The right-back with the big fighting heart leaves a big gap. With Max Johnston and youngster Arjan Malic (19), who is a trained central defender, Sturm currently has two men to fill this gap.
If the Italian media have their way, Livano Comenencia will soon be added to the squad. Sturm are reportedly already in negotiations with Juventus to land the 20-year-old talent from Juve II. A transfer fee of 1.7 million euros is on the table for the Dutchman. A hefty sum for the few months of his contract.
Back to the island
Comenencia's contract is due to expire, and a transfer would still put money in the Turin club's coffers. Sturm, of course, does not comment on such reports. But the transfer would make sense. Because: Comenencia is considered an all-rounder, playing both in defense and in midfield. Sturm will also have to upgrade in the summer at the latest, as Brighton loanee Malik Yalcouyé is returning to the island.
Some squad questions are still open at Sturm, but one thing is certain: The fans can hardly wait for kick-off. Almost 26,000 tickets for the last home game in the Champions League against Leipzig (29. 1.) are gone. And around 13,500 tickets have also been sold for the home Cup match against Austria (1. 2.).
