Almost sold out: Sturm fans eager for the start

Back to the island

Comenencia's contract is due to expire, and a transfer would still put money in the Turin club's coffers. Sturm, of course, does not comment on such reports. But the transfer would make sense. Because: Comenencia is considered an all-rounder, playing both in defense and in midfield. Sturm will also have to upgrade in the summer at the latest, as Brighton loanee Malik Yalcouyé is returning to the island.