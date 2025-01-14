Tough reckoning
90-minute tirade! Barca boss attacks critics
FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has also used a 90-minute appearance on the controversial Dani Olmo case to launch an all-out attack on critics in his own ranks. "They have missed a golden opportunity to show that they love Barça. They sided with organizations that wanted to destabilize us," said the 62-year-old at a press conference on Tuesday that lasted longer than a soccer match.
Both the Spanish Football League and the association had refused to register the professionals Olmo and Pau Victor. The reason for this was the economic requirements of the league on the one hand and the financial situation of the heavily indebted club on the other. In the end, a decision by the Spanish Supreme Sports Council ensured that the players were available again.
Club sold VIP seats for €100 million
According to Laporta, the club sold 475 VIP seats in the modernized Camp Nou, which they wanted to return to as soon as possible, for €100 million in order to get the duo playing rights. Of this, 30 million euros came from an investment fund in Qatar and 70 million euros from the United Arab Emirates.
It was about fending off attacks from outside, but also from within, said Laporta. "Does anyone believe that I will resign because of a decision by LaLiga or the RFEF?" It was not about standing by his side at this stage, but by the side of FC Barcelona. "Poor Barça if it falls into their hands," said Laporta, addressing officials. The 62-year-old denied that he had insulted officials on the sidelines of the 5:2 win over Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah.
