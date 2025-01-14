No new elections
Yes to Edtstadler and praise for blue reason
The way is now clear for Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP): the FPÖ "grudgingly" agreed that the former minister will succeed Governor Wilfried Haslauer. However, party leader Marlene Svazek chose distant to cool words. The head of the state party reacted to the political uproar on Monday.
The coalition pact between the ÖVP and FPÖ clearly stipulates: Either things continue as before with a new provincial governor or there will be new elections. Following the announcement that Karoline Edtstadler was to take over as leader, the FPÖ initially kept its black government partner waiting. On Sunday evening, after two hours of deliberation, the FPÖ party executive finally made the decision, which state party leader Marlene Svazek announced on Monday morning.
The Blue Party will accept the change to Edtstadler, albeit "grudgingly" and with a conditional yes. The FPÖ leader struck a cool to hostile tone.
"The ÖVP must ask itself the question of credibility and reliability", said Marlene Svazek. After all, Stefan Schnöll was always communicated as the successor. If the ÖVP had proposed a member of the current government, the change would have been a mere formality for them. With Edtstadler, however, things are different. For Svazek, it is also clear: "It is well known that she is part of a federal government that has brought us into a financial disaster." And she recalled the tough stance taken by the former minister during the coronavirus pandemic. Her words were "unsurpassed".
No good substantive image, emotional distance
Edtstadler has not held any "really substantive portfolios" at federal level, according to the Blue Party. In Salzburg, the political returnee would first have to prove herself. She has also never been elected to the state parliament.
Svazek does not see a friendly relationship with the future ÖVP leader. She appreciates "his intellect, his authority and his civic restraint" in Wilfried Haslauer, who is still governor of the state. With Edtstadler, however, it is completely different. She considers the future governor's claims that they are on friendly terms to be "presumptuous". Svazek spoke of a "non-relationship" that was reduced to meeting at a few events. "The emotional decision is clearly negative, but the rational decision is different."
"Edtstadler is not worth ending everything"
And yet the FPÖ gives its approval. This means that there will be two powerful women at the head of both governing parties in future. "You can't govern a country on the basis of emotions," said the FPÖ leader. New elections would also first require a majority in the state parliament. She does not want to maneuver Salzburg into an uncertain future. "Karoline Edtstadler is not worth abandoning something that works." She is relying on bridge-builders in the ÖVP, which does not include Edtstadler.
The consequences for the distribution of portfolios are still open. Discussions will take place at the end of January. A redistribution of tourism, municipalities or economy is possible. On Monday, Haslauer, who is still head of the province, reacted to the sharp words from the Blue Party. Questions were not allowed at the black and blue press meetings. "I am glad that common sense has prevailed," said Haslauer. Edtstadler had been stylized as the "enemy of the FPÖ". However, he is convinced that prejudices will give way to a realistic assessment.
