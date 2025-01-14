Yes to Edtstadler and praise for blue reason

"The ÖVP must ask itself the question of credibility and reliability", said Marlene Svazek. After all, Stefan Schnöll was always communicated as the successor. If the ÖVP had proposed a member of the current government, the change would have been a mere formality for them. With Edtstadler, however, things are different. For Svazek, it is also clear: "It is well known that she is part of a federal government that has brought us into a financial disaster." And she recalled the tough stance taken by the former minister during the coronavirus pandemic. Her words were "unsurpassed".