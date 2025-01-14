VSV’s ace defender extended by one year

Never lost at home

Statistically, Vorauer has even overtaken the one-goalie Dahm - with a 92.1 percent catch rate, he is ahead of the Dane for the first time, who has 90.8 percent. On average, Florian has conceded 2.12 goals per game so far - here too, Dahm has conceded more with 2.52 per game: "A nice snapshot. But I don't concern myself with statistics, I always think about the next shot." Florian's home record remains flawless: eight games in Klagenfurt, eight wins. Now Flo is enjoying the two days off: "There's been a lot going on in the last few weeks since mid-December, time to relax."