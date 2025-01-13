Diplomatic warning
Slovenia admonishes Styria over anthem plans
From the Dachstein to "the Wendenland at the bed of the Sav'" - so goes the "Dachsteinlied", the Styrian anthem. The FPÖ's plans to include the anthem in the provincial constitution are now causing diplomatic tensions: The Foreign Ministry in Ljubljana is insisting on "territorial integrity and sovereignty".
The "Bed of the Sav'" lies in what is now Slovenia and, like the whole of Lower Styria with towns such as Maribor (Marburg), Celje (Cilli) and Ptuj (Pettau), has not belonged to Styria for over 100 years. Štajerska was initially part of Yugoslavia and has been part of the independent state of Slovenia since 1991.
Slovenia has called on the new Styrian government to be "prudent" in its plan to safeguard the national anthem under constitutional law and has reaffirmed its "territorial integrity and sovereignty". On page 65 of the government program of the FPÖ-ÖVP government, it states: "The state anthem, the 'Dachsteinlied', is to be included in the state constitution."
"Territorial integrity and sovereignty"
The plan neglects the historical context in which the Dachstein Song originated, the Slovenian Foreign Ministry criticized to the daily newspaper "Dnevnik" (online edition). "In this and similar cases, the Ministry emphasizes territorial integrity and sovereignty and calls for prudence when it comes to steps of the highest symbolic value of the country, such as the national anthem," commented the Slovenian Foreign Ministry at the request of "Dnevnik".
"Dachsteinlied", first verse
High from the Dachstein, where the Aar still dwells,
to the Wendenland at the bed of the Sav'
and from the Alptal, which the Mürz roars through,
to the vineyards in the valley of the Drav'
This beautiful land is the land of the Styrians,
is my dear, dear homeland,
this beautiful land is the land of the Styrians,
is my dear, dear homeland!
Slovenia cultivates cooperation with its neighbors on the principle of reciprocity and in the spirit of common European values, the ministry emphasized, referring to the regular meetings of the Styria-Slovenia Joint Committee, most recently last January in Celje. "We expect the multifaceted cooperation to continue in the future under the new leadership of the Austrian province of Styria," said the ministry, which is headed by Social Democrat Tanja Fajon.
The Styrian provincial government has not yet responded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
