Slovenia admonishes Styria over anthem plans

High from the Dachstein, where the Aar still dwells,

to the Wendenland at the bed of the Sav'

and from the Alptal, which the Mürz roars through,

to the vineyards in the valley of the Drav'

This beautiful land is the land of the Styrians,

is my dear, dear homeland,

this beautiful land is the land of the Styrians,

is my dear, dear homeland!