Chinese ski resort with Carinthian know-how

Carinthian culture in the Far East

A ten-strong delegation from the rural youth traveled along and danced eagerly. Of course, the Chinese also wanted to try their hand at dancing, but a polka is unfortunately unknown in the Middle Kingdom. Snowboarder Daniela Ulbing performed her tricks on the ski slopes. There was a reception with the mayors of both cities, everyone was on their feet. And with their ski caps, the Carinthians were sought-after photo subjects.